Viet Nam Inaugurates Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution during Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum (Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) HO CHI Minh City, Vietnam, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Ho Chi Minh City, a leading Center for Economic, technological, and scientific development and international gateway of Viet Nam, recently hosted the 5th Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum (HEF 2024) from September 24-27. The Forum focused on "Industrial Transformation: A New Growth Driver for Sustainable Development in Ho Chi Minh City" and culminated with the inauguration of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in Ho Chi Minh City. The event welcomed nearly 1,500 delegates, including Viet Nam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, government representatives, local leaders, international organizations, experts, and businesses from countries, such as the United States, China, Japan, South Korea and across Europe.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Ho Chi Minh City, a leading Center for Economic, technological, and scientific development and international gateway of Viet Nam, recently hosted the 5th Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum (HEF 2024) from September 24-27. The Forum focused on "Industrial Transformation: A New Growth Driver for Sustainable Development in Ho Chi Minh City" and culminated with the inauguration of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in Ho Chi Minh City. The event welcomed nearly 1,500 delegates, including Viet Nam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, government representatives, local leaders, international organizations, experts, and businesses from countries, such as the United States, China, Japan, South Korea and across Europe.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- India's Consumer Durables Market Poised To Be World's 4th Largest By 2027: CII - "From finished goods as well as development of an indigenous component ecosystem, with the right focus on domestic scale, India's prospects of becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse holds great ... - outlookbusiness
- DNSE Aquaman Vietnam 2024 duathlon opens registration - DNSE Aquaman Vietnam swim-run duathlon received early registration from Sept. 28, offering discounted Bib prices starting at VND699,000 (US$28.45). - e.vnexpress
- 12-year-old girl thankful for early orthodontic treatment at Elite Dental Center - Ha Bao Han, a 12-year-old girl from Ho Chi Minh City, expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards her father for promptly detecting her anterior crossbite a few months ago. - e.vnexpress
Video Viet NamVideo Viet Nam