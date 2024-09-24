United Rugby Championship | il programma della seconda giornata

Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Torna in campo questo weekend l’e inc’è il secondo turno del torneo che vede al via squadre di Irlanda, Galles, Scozia, Italia e Sudafrica. E dopo una primaricca di sorprese e match equilibratissimi vediamo cosa ci aspetta. Si parte venerdì con Leinster-Newport Dragons, match sulla carta favorevolissimo ai dubliners. Entrambe le squadre arrivano da un successo di misura, con il Leinster che si è imposto a Edimburgo, mentre i gallesi hanno vinto il derby contro gli Ospreys. Sempre venerdì, in Scozia, i Glasgow Warriors ospitano la Benetton Treviso. I veneti sono reduci dal pareggio deludente in casa contro gli Scarlets, mentre gli scozzesi hanno perso di un punto in casa dell’Ulster a Belfast. Favoriti gli scozzesi, ma i ragazzi di Bortolami sono chiamati a una reazione.