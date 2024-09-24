United Rugby Championship: il programma della seconda giornata (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Torna in campo questo weekend l’United Rugby Championship e in programma c’è il secondo turno del torneo che vede al via squadre di Irlanda, Galles, Scozia, Italia e Sudafrica. E dopo una prima giornata ricca di sorprese e match equilibratissimi vediamo cosa ci aspetta. Si parte venerdì con Leinster-Newport Dragons, match sulla carta favorevolissimo ai dubliners. Entrambe le squadre arrivano da un successo di misura, con il Leinster che si è imposto a Edimburgo, mentre i gallesi hanno vinto il derby contro gli Ospreys. Sempre venerdì, in Scozia, i Glasgow Warriors ospitano la Benetton Treviso. I veneti sono reduci dal pareggio deludente in casa contro gli Scarlets, mentre gli scozzesi hanno perso di un punto in casa dell’Ulster a Belfast. Favoriti gli scozzesi, ma i ragazzi di Bortolami sono chiamati a una reazione.Leggi tutta la notizia su oasportNotizie su altre fonti
- Rassie starts Libbok and benches Pollard for insurance in Rugby Championship decider - Rassie Erasmus made nine changes and one positional switch to the Springbok 23 from last week’s 29-28 loss to Argentina for the rugby championship final-round showdown. msn
- Etzebeth to become most capped Bok of all time on Saturday - Eben Etzebeth will become the most capped Springbok of all time when he runs out against Argentina in the title-deciding match in Mbombela on Saturday. algoafm.co.za
- Leinster learn extent of Jordie Barrett injury ahead of impending move - Jordie Barrett is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury in New Zealand's Bledisloe Cup clash with Australia. extra.ie
