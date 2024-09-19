Manchester City-Inter 0-0 | volano 7! Acerbi ‘Wonderwall’ Pagelle – CdS

Leggi tutta la notizia su inter-news

(Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Prestazione buonissima dell’contro ilall’esordio in Champions League. Voti positivi per tutti, soprattutto per. Ledi, secondo il Corriere dello Sport. TOP – Arriva un pareggio per l’contro il, nella prima giornata di Champions League. I nerazzurri giocano un ottimo calcio e difendono con grandissima organizzazione tattica. Alla fine dei giochi, finisce 0-0 all’Etihad. Il Corriere dello Sport giudica positivamente la prova di tutti i giocatori nerazzurri, tant’è che nessuno scende sotto al sei come voto in pagella. Tra i migliori sicuramente Francesco, che si prende un ottimo 7. Wonderwall, un muro delle meraviglie. Il centrale, come il 10 giugno a Istanbul, mette la museruola ad Haaland, che conclude in porta solamente una volta nel primo tempo (facile parata di Yann Sommer).