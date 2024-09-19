Manchester City-Inter (0-0): volano 7! Acerbi ‘Wonderwall’. Pagelle – CdS (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Prestazione buonissima dell’Inter contro il Manchester City all’esordio in Champions League. Voti positivi per tutti, soprattutto per Acerbi. Le Pagelle di Manchester City-Inter, secondo il Corriere dello Sport. TOP – Arriva un pareggio per l’Inter contro il Manchester City, nella prima giornata di Champions League. I nerazzurri giocano un ottimo calcio e difendono con grandissima organizzazione tattica. Alla fine dei giochi, finisce 0-0 all’Etihad. Il Corriere dello Sport giudica positivamente la prova di tutti i giocatori nerazzurri, tant’è che nessuno scende sotto al sei come voto in pagella. Tra i migliori sicuramente Francesco Acerbi, che si prende un ottimo 7. Wonderwall, un muro delle meraviglie. Il centrale, come il 10 giugno a Istanbul, mette la museruola ad Haaland, che conclude in porta solamente una volta nel primo tempo (facile parata di Yann Sommer).Leggi tutta la notizia su inter-newsNotizie su altre fonti
- Nyberg dirige Manchester City-Inter (0-0): solo un errore. Moviola – CdS - Partita ben gestita dal fischietto svedese, ma secondo il Corriere dello Sport ha sbagliato in una circostanza. Giusta l’ammonizione per Ruben Dias su Zielinski lanciato a campo aperto. Manchester City-Inter 0-0, la moviola: il giudizio su Nyberg MOVIOLA – Il Corriere dello Sport ha appunto fatto la moviola del match tra Manchester City e Inter. Il 35enne, reduce da un’estate molto impegnativa tra Europei e Olimpiadi, è molto considerato dal designatore Uefa Rosetti, il quale lo apprezza tanto per la sua empatia con i giocatori, ma anche per l’arbitraggio all’inglese dei pochi fischi durante tutto l’arco del match. inter-news
- Manchester City-Inter (0-0): solo quattro rimandati, le pagelle – TS - Qui per le pagelle stilate dal quotidiano torinese su Manchester City-Inter. it 2014-2024 - Tutti i diritti riservati . Per Tuttosport, tutti gli interisti sono stati autori di un prestazione ben oltre la sufficienza, eccetto quattro giocatori. Manchester City-Inter, pagelle: Thuram 5,5 ma non è il solo! PAGELLE – L’ottima prestazione di Manchester è stata sottolineata da Tuttosport con le pagelle. inter-news
- Champions League, Manchester City-Inter 0-0 - Il primo tentativo del […]. All'Etihad Stadium la squadra nerazzurra riesce a contrastare efficacemente gli attacchi degli 'Sky Blues', per poi rendersi pericolosa in più di un'occasione dalle parti di Ederson. (Adnkronos) – Prova autorevole e di grande maturità da parte dell'Inter che pareggia 0-0 a Manchester contro il City, giocando alla pari con i campioni d'Inghilterra. periodicodaily
- Man City and Inter Milan draw 0-0 in goal-shy Champions League. PSG scores late to beat Girona - The 0-0 draws between manchester City and Inter Milan in their rematch of the 2023 final, after Bologna and Shakhtar Donetsk also could not find a goal, capped an untypically goal-shy evening for the ... dailypioneer
- Pep Guardiola responds to Kevin De Bruyne injury scare as Man City star could miss Arsenal clash - Kevin De Bruyne limped off in the final moments of the first-half of the goalless draw with Inter and is a major doubt for manchester City's Premier League clash with Arsenal ... football.london
- Man United legend Peter Schmeichel brutally lays into Etihad atmosphere after Man City's goalless draw with Inter Milan - In a repeat of the 2023 Champions League final, City were frustrated by the Italian giants in their opening European match of the season as they failed to find a breakthrough. dailymail.co.uk
Video Manchester CityVideo Manchester City