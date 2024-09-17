Heartstopper 3: il trailer e la data d’uscita della serie Netflix (Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) Pochi minuti fa, Netflix ha diffuso in rete sul canale YouTube ufficiale il trailer della terza stagione di Heartstopper, un trailer che ha svelato anche la data d’arrivo della nuova stagione. Heartstopper 3 arriverà su Netflix il 3 ottobre. Ecco il trailer di Heartstopper 3: Le sinossi delle 3 stagioni di Heartstopper Stagione 3 Charlie vorrebbe dichiararsi a Nick, che a sua volta ha una cosa importante da dirgli. Con la fine delle vacanze estive e il passare dei mesi, gli amici iniziano a rendersi conto che l’anno scolastico si presenterà con le sue gioie e le sue sfide. Mentre si conoscono meglio, affrontano relazioni, organizzano feste e iniziano a pensare alla scelta dell’università, tutti devono imparare a contare sulle persone che amano quando la vita non va come previsto.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- New Netflix trailer for Heartstopper season 3 sees two hit shows collide as a Bridgerton star makes a charming appearance - Two of the best Netflix shows come together in the new heartstopper season 3 trailer as Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey transforms from regency rake to celebrity crush for his cameo role in the hit teen ... techradar
- Heartstopper season 3 trailer teases steamy romance, tough talks, and a surprise cameo! - Netflix has debuted the highly-anticipated trailer for season 3 of the hit series heartstopper! © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/@netflix The nearly three-minute clip ... tag24
- Tum Bin: Anubhav Sinha and Priyanshu Chatterjee's 'timeless love story returns' in theaters; film to re-release on THIS date - The official account of PVR Cinemas took to Instagram to announce that Tum Bin will be re-released in theaters this month. Check the date below. pinkvilla
Video Heartstopper trailerVideo Heartstopper trailer