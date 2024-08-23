2024 Hainan Tourism & Cultural Excellence Top 10 Revealed (Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) HAIKOU, China, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Notizie su altre fonti
In spring 2024, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province launched a global "Hainan Tourism &; Cultural Excellence Top 10" selection event, which received widespread media coverage and enthusiastic support from around the world. Top spots include Ling Shui's Boundary Island, Sanya's Yalong Bay, and Danzhou's Daner Zhuiguang Station. A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link. The event has featured 96 posts on Facebook highlighting Hainan's diverse travel offerings, including the Hainan Coastal Scenic Highway, marine adventures, duty-free shopping, wellness retreats, rural experiences, rainforests, and intangible Cultural heritage.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
In spring 2024, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province launched a global "Hainan Tourism &; Cultural Excellence Top 10" selection event, which received widespread media coverage and enthusiastic support from around the world. Top spots include Ling Shui's Boundary Island, Sanya's Yalong Bay, and Danzhou's Daner Zhuiguang Station. A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link. The event has featured 96 posts on Facebook highlighting Hainan's diverse travel offerings, including the Hainan Coastal Scenic Highway, marine adventures, duty-free shopping, wellness retreats, rural experiences, rainforests, and intangible Cultural heritage.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- Le 7 spiagge più isolate d’Italia a Ferragosto 2024: dove trovare posti segreti per fuggire dall’overtourism - A Ferragosto le spiagge vengono prese d'assalto. Meglio rifugiarsi in angoli di paradiso nascosti e isolati, meno frequentati ma bellissimi. Ecco dove trovare le spiagge segrete ideali per l'estate 2024.Continua a leggere . fanpage
Video 2024 HainanVideo 2024 Hainan