“Ha semplicemente gettato la spugna… Dovrebbe contribuire, correre in giro con entusiasmo e aiutare i suoi compagni di squadra”: Graeme Souness critica la stella del Manchester United per l’atteggiamento (Di sabato 27 luglio 2024) Fa notizia quanto riportato poco fa sul web: Graeme Souness ha evidenziato il capitano del Manchester United Bruno Fernandes come esempio di capitani moderni che “tendono a nascondersi” nei momenti difficili. La leggenda del Liverpool non si aspetta tuttavia che il regista portoghese cambi. Apparendo su William Hill Tre in prima linea podcast, Souness ha messo in discussione l’atteggiamento di Fernandes come capitano. È stato particolarmente critico nei confronti delle sue reazioni animate quando le cose non vanno come vuole lui o il Manchester United. Il 29enne ha ricevuto la fascia dal manager Erik ten Hag prima della scorsa stagione, succedendo a Harry Maguire nel ruolo. La sua capitaneria è stata però presto messa sotto esame, in mezzo a un inizio di stagione difficile per i Red Devils.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
