Gifted Hands – Il dono, la spiegazione del finale e tuto quello da sapere sul film (Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) Gifted Hands – Il dono, la spiegazione del finale e tuto quello da sapere sul film Gifted Hands – Il dono è un film drammatico biografico per la televisione del 2009 diretto e co-prodotto da Thomas Carter, scritto da John Pielmeier e interpretato da Cuba Gooding Jr, Kimberly Elise e Aunjanue Ellis. Il film è basato sull’autobiografia del neurochirurgo (e poi politico) Ben Carson, co-scritta da Cecil Murphey e pubblicata con lo stesso titolo nel 1990. Attualmente è disponibile su Netflix. Il film, presentato da Johnson & Johnson Spotlight, è stato trasmesso in anteprima su TNT sabato 7 febbraio 2009. Gooding Jr. è stato nominato per lo Screen Actors Guild Award per l’eccezionale performance di un attore maschile in una miniserie o film televisivo. Carter è stato nominato per il Directors Guild of America Award per la regia di un film televisivo.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
