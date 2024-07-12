EA FC 24 Team Of The Tournament Ecco Le Nuove Carte Squadra Del Torneo

Leggi tutta la notizia su fifaultimateteam

(Di venerdì 12 luglio 2024) IlOf Thedi EA FC 24, dedicato al campionato di calcio Euro 2024 e della Coppa America, sarà disponibile per la modalità Ultimatea partire da venerdi 12 Luglio. Lespeciali della Strada Verso La Gloria saranno disponibili nei pacchetti per un periodo limitato. Ogni oggetto giocatore Path To Glory, uno per ciascuna delle nazioni che hanno partecipato all’Europeo e alla Coppa America di quest’anno, ha potuto beneficiare di aggiornamenti in base alle prestazioni della propria nazionale nella competizione reale. Ogni oggetto giocatore ha iniziato la campagna con un aggiornamento di base ed ha ricevuto potenziamenti aggiuntivi in base all’andamento neldella proprianelle varie fasi di Euro 2024 e della Copa America.