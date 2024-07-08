Chi è Beacon, il Golden Retrivier da terapia della squadra olimpica americana di ginnastica (Di lunedì 8 luglio 2024) Di sicuro, come ogni Golden Retrivier sulla faccia della Terra, il cane Beacon vincerà la medaglia d’oro per la tenerezza. In realtà il suo compito è esattamente l’opposto. Sarà a lui a “dover” far vincere gli allori alle ginnaste americane impegnate nei prossimi Giochi Olimpici di Parigi (26 luglio-11 agosto). Beacon, infatti, non è solo la mascotte della squadra a stelle e strisce, ma è una sorta di cane da terapia, il primo ufficiale. E contribuirà ad abbassare lo stress e l’ansia da prestazione nella selezione statunitense. fan favorites ready to roll at #USAGTrials24 #goodboyBeacon @AlyRaisman @LaurieHernandez pic.twitter.com/zaRAgsf5jZ — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) June 30, 2024 Basta guardarlo, infatti, per provare un’immediata tenerezza.Leggi tutta la notizia su cultwebNotizie su altre fonti
