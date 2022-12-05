GERALT DI THE WITCHER ARRIVA SU FORTNITETORNA IL DRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOURTrasferirsi a Roma: ecco le zone più ricercateRakutenTV porta film e serie TV su NVIDIA SHIELD TVDragon Age Day Recap & Dragon Age: Dreadwolf 2D CinematicMeta - aggiornamento v47Motorola presenta edge 30 fusion Viva MagentaCloud9 è il prossimo team a competere al Red Bull Home GroundNEED FOR SPEED UNBOUND - LA NUOVA GENERAZIONE DI CORSE INIZIA OGGIIndustria dei videogiochi - le dichiarazioni del ministro della ...Ultime Blog

The First Slam Dunk | per il film incassi record in Giappone nei primi due giorni

The First
The First Slam Dunk, per il film incassi record in Giappone nei primi due giorni (Di lunedì 5 dicembre 2022) The First Slam Dunk, il nuovo film anime tratto dal celebre manga di basket Slam Dunk di Takehiko Inoue, ha venduto -in Giappone- 847.000 biglietti e guadagnato 1,29 miliardi di yen (circa 9,5 milioni di dollari) nei primi due giorni di programmazione. Il film ha raggiunto la vetta del box office Giapponese nel fine settimana. Cifre importanti per un lungometraggio molto sentito ed atteso dai fans. The First Slam Dunk è uscito in Giappone sabato scorso, accolto con grande entusiasmo dal pubblico. Il film è proiettato in IMAX in 40 cinema in tutto il Giappone e in Dolby Atmos in altre 34 sale. Ad ogni ...
The First Slam Dunk: i Top Player dello Shohoku mostrano le loro abilità

The First Slam Dunk: i Top Player dello Shohoku mostrano le loro abilità all'interno di questo spot in occasione dell'uscita del film.
