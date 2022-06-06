SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: First SPAC focused on the attractive European Leisure and Lodging space completes €115 million IPO (Di lunedì 6 giugno 2022) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE. FRANKFURT, Germany, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
