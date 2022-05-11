HR Path receives €225 million in Financing

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) - HRtoday announced a new record round of. With thisnew operation, HRintends to continue its international expansion and strengthen its status as a global leader in the HR industry. ATLANTA, Ga, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/This round combines the raising of external growth-oriented bankand a reorganization of equity around Andera Partners, a partner of the group since 2019, which is structuring a dedicated co-investment fund for the occasion. The creation of such a fund for a company the size of HRis unprecedented on the market. This newmethod not only offers liquidity to investors and shareholders but also allows the international group to benefit from additional financial resources to continue its growth. The...