PDI Acquires Azpiral | Expanding Consumer Engagement Solutions for the Global Convenience and Petroleum Market

PDI Acquires
- The feature-rich loyalty and Marketing Solutions portfolio from Azpiral adds to PDI's growing Global ...

PDI Acquires Azpiral, Expanding Consumer Engagement Solutions for the Global Convenience and Petroleum Market (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) - The feature-rich loyalty and Marketing Solutions portfolio from Azpiral adds to PDI's growing Global presence and solution set, along with other recent acquisitions in the European Market ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a Global provider of leading enterprise management software for the Convenience retail and Petroleum wholesale industries, has acquired Ireland-based Azpiral, a leader in cloud-based digital Consumer Engagement Solutions. Founded in 2005, Azpiral has set the standard for loyalty and Marketing Solutions in the EMEA Market. Its feature-rich portfolio—including loyalty ...
FD Stonewater Acquires Office Asset in Gunbarrel Submarket of Boulder, CO

