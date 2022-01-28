Iyuno-SDI Closes New Funding Round (Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) IMM Investments Corp invests in Iyuno-SDI, joins board of directors providing further backing for Iyuno-SDI's growth strategy LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Iyuno-SDI today announced that it has secured a significant investment from IMM Investments Corp in Iyuno-SDI's latest financing Round. The transaction represents the second major investment from leading global investment funds in the last 12 months, following a $160 million investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 in April 2021. The world's No.1 content localization and media technology company is now valued at $1.2 billion enterprise value following IMM's investment, a clear validation of Iyuno-SDI's strategy of global scale, cutting edge technology, and wide breadth of services. IMM joins forces with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Squid Game o Un Due Tre Stella? La serie Netflix ora è doppiata in italianoIl doppiaggio è stato eseguito da Iyuno - SDI Group di Roma. La direzione del doppiaggio è stata affidata a Lucio Saccone, mentre l'adattamento dei dialoghi è di Marco Liguori. Lo Smartphone 5G ...
Squid Game: chi sono i doppiatori italiani della serie NetflixDa oggi Squid Game parla italiano. Il doppiaggio della celebre serie disponibile su Netflix è stato eseguito da Iyuno - SDI Group di Roma sotto la direzione di Lucio Saccone. Ecco chi sono i doppiatori italiani del nuovo fenomeno dalla Corea del Sud. L'adattamento italiano dei dialoghi di Squid Game è stato ...
Iyuno-SDI Group: Iyuno-SDI Closes New Funding RoundSDI, joins board of directors providing further backing for Iyuno-SDI's growth strategy LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iyuno-SDI today ...
Iyuno-SDI Closes New Funding RoundIyuno-SDI today announced that it has secured a significant investment from IMM Investments Corp in Iyuno-SDI's latest financing round.
