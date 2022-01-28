Iyuno-SDI Closes New Funding Round

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) IMM Investments Corp invests in-SDI, joins board of directors providing further backing for-SDI's growth strategy LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/-SDI today announced that it has secured a significant investment from IMM Investments Corp in-SDI's latest financing. The transaction represents the second major investment from leading global investment funds in the last 12 months, following a $160 million investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 in April 2021. The world's No.1 content localization and media technology company is now valued at $1.2 billion enterprise value following IMM's investment, a clear validation of-SDI's strategy of global scale, cutting edge technology, and wide breadth of services. IMM joins forces with ...