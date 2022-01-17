Il robot Sweeva 6500 di TCL sterilizza il pavimento mentre aspira la polvere

Advertising

Digital_Day : Fa parte di quattro modelli presentati da TCL, che partono da 249 euro in Italia. Possiede anche un serbatoio autos… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : robot Sweeva

Fidelity News

- - > In termini operativi, il motore del6500, interfacciato con due spazzole laterali e con una rotante centrale . vanta una potenza di 2.700 Pa , declinabile secondo 4 diversi livelli ...... 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree s, with TCL's 8K OD Zero Mini LED TV - the X9 (X925 PRO) - winning the prestigious "Best of Innovation" and6500vacuum cleaner winning the Innovation ...Fa parte di quattro modelli presentati da TCL, che partono da 249 euro in Italia. Possiede anche un serbatoio autosvuotante ed è compatibile con Assistente Google e Alexa.TCL has entered the already crowded, robot vacuum space here at CES 2022. TCL has announced two new robot vacuum models in the Sweeva lineup, at CES this ...