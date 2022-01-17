Il robot Sweeva 6500 di TCL sterilizza il pavimento mentre aspira la polvere (Di lunedì 17 gennaio 2022) Fa parte di quattro modelli presentati da TCL, che partono da 249 euro in Italia. Possiede anche un serbatoio autosvuotante ed è compatibile con Assistente Google e Alexa.... Leggi su dday
Advertising
Digital_Day : Fa parte di quattro modelli presentati da TCL, che partono da 249 euro in Italia. Possiede anche un serbatoio autos… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : robot Sweeva
CES 2022: premiato il nuovo robot aspirapolvere Sweeva 6500 di TCL- - > In termini operativi, il motore del robot Sweeva 6500, interfacciato con due spazzole laterali e con una rotante centrale . vanta una potenza di 2.700 Pa , declinabile secondo 4 diversi livelli ...
TCL 8K OD Zero Mini LED TV and Smart Home Appliance Receives CES 2022 Innovation Awards, including Best of Innovation Award Honoree... 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree s, with TCL's 8K OD Zero Mini LED TV - the X9 (X925 PRO) - winning the prestigious "Best of Innovation" and Sweeva 6500 robot vacuum cleaner winning the Innovation ...
CES 2022: premiato il nuovo robot aspirapolvere Sweeva 6500 di TCL Fidelity News
Il robot Sweeva 6500 di TCL sterilizza il pavimento mentre aspira la polvereFa parte di quattro modelli presentati da TCL, che partono da 249 euro in Italia. Possiede anche un serbatoio autosvuotante ed è compatibile con Assistente Google e Alexa.
TCL Announces Its First Robot Vacuum At CES 2022TCL has entered the already crowded, robot vacuum space here at CES 2022. TCL has announced two new robot vacuum models in the Sweeva lineup, at CES this ...
robot SweevaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : robot Sweeva