Il robot Sweeva 6500 di TCL sterilizza il pavimento mentre aspira la polvere

Fa parte di quattro modelli presentati da TCL, che partono da 249 euro in Italia. Possiede anche un ...

Il robot Sweeva 6500 di TCL sterilizza il pavimento mentre aspira la polvere (Di lunedì 17 gennaio 2022) Fa parte di quattro modelli presentati da TCL, che partono da 249 euro in Italia. Possiede anche un serbatoio autosvuotante ed è compatibile con Assistente Google e Alexa....
