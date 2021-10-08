Busan Festival Pulls Off In-Person Fan Meetings | Despite COVID Constraints

Leggi su cityroma

(Di venerdì 8 ottobre 2021) The ongoing-19 pandemic has disrupted film productions, releases ands. But nothing, it seems, can get between Korean film and TV fans and their idols, and this week’sInternational Filmis managing to pull off a series of in-events,strict safety protocols. The first of these, on Thursday, included so-called L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.