Fedez probed for defaming man who killed parents

ROME, SEP 28 - Italian rapper Fedez is under investigation in Rome for the alleged aggravated defamation ...

Fedez probed for defaming man who killed parents (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) ROME, SEP 28 - Italian rapper Fedez is under investigation in Rome for the alleged aggravated defamation of Pietro Maso, a man who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his parents in 1991, ...
The fact that Fedez, one of Italy's most popular musicians, is being probed does not necessarily mean he will face charges. .

