SBK | Assen expects a full house

The production - derived championship returns to Holland, having had to cancel the 2020 event. The ...

The production - derived championship returns to Holland, having had to cancel the 2020 event. The Superbikes will be back at Assen , the so - called 'university' of motorcycling, for the first round
SBK, Honda in crisis: but just how interested is it in Superbike?

We'll have to wait for the next Assen round to see whether this was just a one - off result or a sign of real growth but, considering the technical situation, we're more inclined to think it's the ...

The production - derived championship returns to Holland, having had to cancel the 2020 event. The Superbikes will be back at Assen , the so - called 'university' of motorcycling, for the first round of 2021, the structure able to admit the maximum number of spectators. 2020 tickets remain valid Although anti - Covid ...
SBK, Assen attende la folla delle grandi occasioni  Motosprint.it

SBK, pilota cercasi: la Ninja del team Pedercini è una sella libera

Dopo la separazione con Cavalieri ed il round di Donington disputato da Mossey, la squadra Kawasaki di Lucio deve trovare una seconda pedina. Assen è vicina e l'ipotesi Delbianco appare complicata ...

SBK, Assen attende la folla delle grandi occasioni

Per il quinto round stagionale, il Van Drenthe potrà accogliere il numero massimo di spettatori. Vietato però l'accesso al paddock ...
