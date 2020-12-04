Chinese E-Book Sales Increase Tenfold During the Pandemic (Di venerdì 4 dicembre 2020) BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/
During the Pandemic, the Chinese publishing industry has seen a huge Increase in E-Book export Sales. School lockdowns have forced librarians to mainly purchase E-Books instead of printed versions. The increasing demand of digital content has also driven the publishers to explore new Sales and service models to better serve customers During this Pandemic. According to China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Corporation (CNPIEC), one of the leading publications exporters in China and the developer of "China E-Book Hub", since February 2020, the export Sales of digital content has Increased dramatically. Total digital ...
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Chinese BookChina Matters document the Down-to-earth Smart Life in Tianjin
BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From exercise, mobile payment and to seeing a doctor online, consumers have become overwhelmed by a one-screen-and-one-click lifestyle. In Tianjin Binhai New Area ...
La Bologna Children Book Fair posticipata al giugno 2021
BOLOGNA - Nuove date per Bologna Children's Book Fair, il salone internazionale dedicato all'editoria per ragazzi, organizzato da Bologna Fiere. La kermesse - punto di riferimento del settore a livell ...
