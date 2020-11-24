Syngenta Crop Protection announces launch of Spiropidion: a new insecticide active ingredient (Di martedì 24 novembre 2020) BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Syngenta is proud to unveil Spiropidion, an innovative new insect control technology that will help farmers protect their Crops against damaging sucking pests in an effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Sucking pests, such as aphids, whiteflies, and scales, devastate high value fruit and vegetables like tomatoes, oranges and melons, as well as important arable Crops like cotton and soybean. Spiropidion is safe to natural beneficial insects and pollinators, offering farmers a new tool for Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs. Spiropidion is the result of chemistry-driven innovation within a rare class of insecticides that helps Crops from the inside, protecting the whole plant body from ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
