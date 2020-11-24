Lorenzo Crespi va all'attacco: Milly Carlucci è cattiva, Barbara ...F1 2020: scarica la prova gratuitaNEO: THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU ANNUNCIATO PER PS4 E SWITCHMarianna Manduca denuncia 12 volte il marito per le botte : ma lui ...Come efficientare la produzione industriale attraverso software per ...AS Roma e Mkers insieme negli eSportRevell presenta i suoi 3D PuzzleTonno vs salmone: qual'è il più salutare?Nuovi Dpcm: Come passeremo Natale e Capodanno?Ballando con le stelle, una finale densa di colpi di scena

Syngenta Crop Protection announces launch of Spiropidion | a new insecticide active ingredient

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  Syngenta is proud to unveil Spiropidion, an ...

zazoom
Commenta
Syngenta Crop Protection announces launch of Spiropidion: a new insecticide active ingredient (Di martedì 24 novembre 2020) BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/

  Syngenta is proud to unveil Spiropidion, an innovative new insect control technology that will help farmers protect their Crops against damaging sucking pests in an effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Sucking pests, such as aphids, whiteflies, and scales, devastate high value fruit and vegetables like tomatoes, oranges and melons, as well as important arable Crops like cotton and soybean. Spiropidion is safe to natural beneficial insects and pollinators, offering farmers a new tool for Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs. Spiropidion is the result of chemistry-driven innovation within a rare class of insecticides that helps Crops from the inside, protecting the whole plant body from ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Syngenta Crop

Borsa Milano apre in netto rialzo, il Ftse Mib a +1,51%  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Syngenta Crop
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Syngenta Crop Syngenta Crop Protection announces launch