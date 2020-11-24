Syngenta Crop Protection announces launch of Spiropidion | a new insecticide active ingredient

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 24 novembre 2020) BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/is proud to unveil, an innovative new insect control technology that will help farmers protect theirs against damaging sucking pests in an effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Sucking pests, such as aphids, whiteflies, and scales, devastate high value fruit and vegetables like tomatoes, oranges and melons, as well as important arables like cotton and soybean.is safe to natural beneficial insects and pollinators, offering farmers a new tool for Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs.is the result of chemistry-driven innovation within a rare class ofs that helpss from the inside, protecting the whole plant body from ...