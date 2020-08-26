Matteo Salvini non ci crede : denunciato dal sig. Faraone!Coronavirus, ecco quando i bambini devono indossare le mascherine Arriva Eufy Security Smart Drop, la cassetta portapacchi smartIl cous cous è un'alimento gluten-free?Elisabetta Gregoraci : al GF vip mi metterò a nudo senza filtriArriva a Bagnone il “Fime to care” per aiutare gli anziani. E il ...A Lampedusa 58 migranti col virus, Salvini: Pensano alla scuola, e ...Ecotech stia vendendo mascherine acquistate con i soldi della Regione?Ilary Blasi protagonista della nuova campagna a tutta ironia di LenorMarocchino pretende soldi per il posteggio e prendi a calci la ...

Inova Diagnostics announces CE for Aptiva® | a digital multi-analyte system

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inova Diagnostics, a worldwide leader in IVD systems and ...

Inova Diagnostics announces CE for Aptiva®, a digital multi-analyte system (Di mercoledì 26 agosto 2020) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Inova Diagnostics, a worldwide leader in IVD systems and reagents for autoimmune disease in the clinical laboratory, is pleased to announce CE (Conformité Européenne) Marking of its Aptiva® and Aptiva® Celiac Disease IgA and IgG assays. Aptiva is a fully automated digital multi-analyte system that represents the next generation of high-throughput processors for the clinical laboratory.  Aptiva addresses many health economic shortcomings in the autoimmune laboratory. Existing systems provide a limited number of analytes that do not reduce the seronegative gap found in many disease states. Beyond the current portfolio of Celiac assays, in the future Aptiva targets
