Inova Diagnostics announces CE for Aptiva®, a digital multi-analyte system (Di mercoledì 26 agosto 2020)



Inova Diagnostics, a worldwide leader in IVD systems and reagents for autoimmune disease in the clinical laboratory, is pleased to announce CE (Conformité Européenne) Marking of its Aptiva® and Aptiva® Celiac Disease IgA and IgG assays. Aptiva is a fully automated digital multi-analyte system that represents the next generation of high-throughput processors for the clinical laboratory. Aptiva addresses many health economic shortcomings in the autoimmune laboratory. Existing systems provide a limited number of analytes that do not reduce the seronegative gap found in many disease states. Beyond the current portfolio of Celiac assays, in the future Aptiva targets ... Leggi su iltempo

