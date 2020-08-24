Traces of blood found in Crema 'murder flat' (Di lunedì 24 agosto 2020) MILANO, 24 AGO - Police on Monday found Traces of blood at a flat in Crema where they think a 45-year-old man killed a 39-year-old female friend on the night of Ferragosto. They said they had found ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Traces blood Traces of blood found in Crema 'murder flat'

MILANO, 24 AGO - Police on Monday found traces of blood at a flat in Crema where they think a 45-year-old man killed a 39-year-old female friend on the night of Ferragosto. They said they had found tr ...

MILANO, 24 AGO - Police on Monday found traces of blood at a flat in Crema where they think a 45-year-old man killed a 39-year-old female friend on the night of Ferragosto. They said they had found tr ...