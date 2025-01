Liberoquotidiano.it - McWin Appoints Guillaume Charlin as Managing Partner

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

Formerof Boston Consulting Group France to Help Lead the Firm Through Next Period of GrowthLONDON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/Capitals (""), a specialist private equity and venture capital firm dedicated to the food ecosystem, is delighted to announce the appointment ofasjoinsfrom Boston Consulting Group's ("BCG") Paris office, where he spent 27 years. Throughout his career,has primarily focused on advising clients in the consumer sector across Food & Beverage ("F&B"), Retail, Fashion and Luxury, which has resulted in an extensive track record of transforming and developing businesses inship with C-level executives and investors.In addition,held several senior leadership positions at BCG includingfor BCG France (overseeing 1,200 people) between 2018-2022, and European Leader for BCG's consumer business between 2016-2018.