CGTN | How China contributes to global poverty reduction drives modernization with developing nations
Nov. 19, 2024
John Kimani, an expert from the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization, is enthusiastic about the potential of a new type of rice developed by China to make a new contribution to food security and the fight against poverty in his homeland.Kimani, who is in charge of the rice fields, said the new rice can yield up to 7.5 tonnes per hectare, more than doubling the output of traditional Kenyan varieties. The new rice variety is expected to be approved in Kenya this year and bring new hope of attaining food self-sufficiency to this African country, where over 80 percent of its rice is imported.In recent years, China has assisted African countries in poverty reduction and supported the two sides in carrying out poverty reduction exchanges and cooperation, bringing tangible benefits to the local people.
