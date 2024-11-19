Liberoquotidiano.it - CGTN: How China contributes to global poverty reduction, drives modernization with developing nations

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/John Kimani, an expert from the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization, is enthusiastic about the potential of a new type of rice developed byto make a new contribution to food security and the fight againstin his homeland.Kimani, who is in charge of the rice fields, said the new rice can yield up to 7.5 tonnes per hectare, more than doubling the output of traditional Kenyan varieties. The new rice variety is expected to be approved in Kenya this year and bring new hope of attaining food self-sufficiency to this African country, where over 80 percent of its rice is imported.In recent years,has assisted African countries inand supported the two sides in carrying outexchanges and cooperation, bringing tangible benefits to the local people.