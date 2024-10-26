EA FC 25 SBC Guirassy Moments Soluzioni E Recensione (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) La SBC Serhou Guirassy Moments sarà disponibile in EA FC 25. La versione speciale per la modalità Ultimate Team potrà essere riscattata completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa nell’area dedicata. La carta dell’attaccante guineano può essere sbloccata effettuando l’acceso ad UT entro le 19:00 di sabato 9 Novembre. In calce alla notizia potete consultare le migliori Soluzioni per completare la SBC di Serhou Guirassy che ha ricevuto la carta speciale Momenti. Completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa del centroavanti, che milita nel Borussia Dortmund, potete ricevere anche premi aggiuntivi da utilizzare per completare altre eventuali SBC o per rinforzare ulteriormente la vostra squadra e riuscire a competere sia nelle Division Rivals che nelle Finali della Champions Weekend League. Fifaultimateteam.it - EA FC 25 SBC Guirassy Moments Soluzioni E Recensione Leggi tutta la notizia su Fifaultimateteam.it (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) La SBC Serhousarà disponibile in EA FC 25. La versione speciale per la modalità Ultimate Team potrà essere riscattata completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa nell’area dedicata. La carta dell’attaccante guineano può essere sbloccata effettuando l’acceso ad UT entro le 19:00 di sabato 9 Novembre. In calce alla notizia potete consultare le miglioriper completare la SBC di Serhouche ha ricevuto la carta speciale Momenti. Completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa del centroavanti, che milita nel Borussia Dortmund, potete ricevere anche premi aggiuntivi da utilizzare per completare altre eventuali SBC o per rinforzare ulteriormente la vostra squadra e riuscire a competere sia nelle Division Rivals che nelle Finali della Champions Weekend League.

