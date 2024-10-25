Private Markets for Private Banking (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) Quando sentiamo parlare di Private equity, di Private debt o di Private infrastructure pensiamo a una forma di investimento adatta ai fondi pensione, alle tesorerie delle grandi e ricche università americane e agli altri investitori istituzionali, magari al massimo a qualche privato particolarmente abbiente che attraverso il suo family office. Ci mostrano che questa asset class è in grande espansione (si veda il grafico sottostante del Financial Times che mostra la crescita delle masse investite per esempio nel Private equity), ma non ci basta. Panorama.it - Private Markets for Private Banking Leggi tutta la notizia su Panorama.it (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) Quando sentiamo parlare diequity, didebt o diinfrastructure pensiamo a una forma di investimento adatta ai fondi pensione, alle tesorerie delle grandi e ricche università americane e agli altri investitori istituzionali, magari al massimo a qualche privato particolarmente abbiente che attraverso il suo family office. Ci mostrano che questa asset class è in grande espansione (si veda il grafico sottostante del Financial Times che mostra la crescita delle masse investite per esempio nelequity), ma non ci basta.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Chinese EV Startup WeRide Completes $440.5M Nasdaq IPO - WeRide concluded its IPO offering on the Nasdaq exchange today, raising a total of $440.5M in a combination of public offering and private placements. (techopedia.com)

The Role of GSA Contracts in Long-Term Business Growth Planning - Contracts play a crucial role in federal procurement by streamlining the process for government agencies to acquire goods and services. These long-term agreements, often referred to as GSA Schedules ... (marylandreporter.com)

Strike On Table As Sharp HealthCare Employees Announce Union Vote - Sharp HealthCare workers and their union Thursday announced a call for an unfair labor practices authorization vote, which could lead to a strike. (msn.com)

Bihar's First-Ever Dry Port Sends Leather To Russia, Opening Doors To Global Trade Near Patna - Bihar made history on Monday (21 October) with the inauguration of its first-ever dry port at Bihta, near Patna. Inaugurated by Industries Minister Nitish Mishra, the dry port’s first export — a ... (swarajyamag.com)