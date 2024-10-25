Panorama.it - Private Markets for Private Banking
Chinese EV Startup WeRide Completes $440.5M Nasdaq IPO - WeRide concluded its IPO offering on the Nasdaq exchange today, raising a total of $440.5M in a combination of public offering and private placements. (techopedia.com)
The Role of GSA Contracts in Long-Term Business Growth Planning - Contracts play a crucial role in federal procurement by streamlining the process for government agencies to acquire goods and services. These long-term agreements, often referred to as GSA Schedules ... (marylandreporter.com)
Strike On Table As Sharp HealthCare Employees Announce Union Vote - Sharp HealthCare workers and their union Thursday announced a call for an unfair labor practices authorization vote, which could lead to a strike. (msn.com)
Bihar's First-Ever Dry Port Sends Leather To Russia, Opening Doors To Global Trade Near Patna - Bihar made history on Monday (21 October) with the inauguration of its first-ever dry port at Bihta, near Patna. Inaugurated by Industries Minister Nitish Mishra, the dry port’s first export — a ... (swarajyamag.com)