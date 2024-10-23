Highlights e gol Brest-Bayer Leverkusen 1-1, Champions League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights e i gol di Brest – Bayer Leverkusen 1-1, match valido per la terza giornata della Champions League 2024/2025. Sia i francesi che i tedeschi restano imbattuti in questo loro ottimo avvio di stagione europea. Succede tutto nel primo tempo, con Wirtz che porta in vantaggio gli ospiti al 24? e Lees-Melou che firma il pareggio al 39?. Di seguito le immagini salienti della sfida. Champions League: RISULTATI E CLASSIFICA Highlights e gol Brest-Bayer Leverkusen, Champions League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) Highlights e gol Brest-Bayer Leverkusen 1-1, Champions League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su Sportface.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Ilcon glie i gol di1-1, match valido per la terza giornata della. Sia i francesi che i tedeschi restano imbattuti in questo loro ottimo avvio di stagione europea. Succede tutto nel primo tempo, con Wirtz che porta in vantaggio gli ospiti al 24? e Lees-Melou che firma il pareggio al 39?. Di seguito le immagini salienti della sfida.: RISULTATI E CLASSIFICAe gole gol1-1,) SportFace.

