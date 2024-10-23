Gli appuntamenti da brivido di UCI Cinemas per Halloween (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) La notte più spaventosa dell’anno si avvicina, e per l’occasione UCI Cinemas si prepara ad accogliere Halloween nel migliore dei modi. In occasione dell’annuale celebrazione della festa di Halloween, infatti, il circuito cinematografico UCI Cinemas ha realizzato un palinsesto da brivido che racchiude il weekend dal 31 ottobre al 3 novembre e quello successivo, tra anteprime, spettacoli notturni e matinée. Universalmovies.it - Gli appuntamenti da brivido di UCI Cinemas per Halloween Leggi tutta la notizia su Universalmovies.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) La notte più spaventosa dell’anno si avvicina, e per l’occasione UCIsi prepara ad accoglierenel migliore dei modi. In occasione dell’annuale celebrazione della festa di, infatti, il circuito cinematografico UCIha realizzato un palinsesto dache racchiude il weekend dal 31 ottobre al 3 novembre e quello successivo, tra anteprime, spettacoli notturni e matinée.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Little Dessert Shop launches limited edition 'witches brew frappe' for Halloween - The bold pink and green drink is inspired by the characters in Wicked, which will land in UK cinemas next month ... (msn.com)

How Janelle Monáe Became the Queen of Halloween - The actress, singer and master chameleon owns the night — and an increasing chunk of Hollywood’s Scary Season trade. On the eve of her star-studded Fright night blowout, the horror-loving Grammy ... (hollywoodreporter.com)

Bognor Briefing – Plenty going on over Halloween in Bognor Regis - The weekly Bognor Regis Briefing column by mayor Miss Claire Needs Thank you to everyone who attended the Allotments & In Bloom Awards Evening last Thursday, which was held at the Shore Community ... (sussexexpress.co.uk)