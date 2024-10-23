Cityrumors.it - Barack Obama rapper con Eminem: il duetto impazza sui social | VIDEO
Obama ed Eminem come Schlein e J-Ax : l’ex presidente Usa canta Lose Yourself - Il pubblico in delirio ha applaudito e incoraggiato Obama, ancora molto amato tra i democratici e gli attivisti. Negli Stati Uniti, nella notte tra il 22 e il 23 ottobre, è diventato virale una scena con protagonisti il rapper e l’ex presidente americano. pic. Poi l’accenno al testo di Lose Yourself: «My palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, vomit on my sweater already mom’s spaghetti». (Lettera43.it)
Eminem Expresses Support for Kamala Harris at Detroit Rally as Obama Raps Lyrics from “Lose Yourself” - The rapper said people shouldn't be afraid of retribution or of making their opinion known, adding that the vice president "supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will ... (hollywoodreporter.com)
Watch Barack Obama RAP Eminem's Lose Yourself - Barack Obama raps Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' in Detroit, after the rapper introduces him on stage at a Kamala Harris campaign rally. The former president raps lyrics from the '8 Mile' soundtrack’s ... (yahoo.com)
Eminem Endorses Kamala Harris & Inspires President Obama to Rap to ‘Lose Yourself’ | Billboard News - Eminem has officially endorsed Kamala Harris while also having Barack Obama starstruck at Harris’ Detroit rally. Keep watching to see what went down! (billboard.com)