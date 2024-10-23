Barack Obama rapper con Eminem: il duetto impazza sui social | VIDEO (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Barack Obama rappa con Eminem durante un comizio a Detroit: il VIDEO spopola sui social. L’ex Presidente USA accenna “Lose Yourself”. Barack Obama al fianco di Eminem. Non è un dissing, come si usa fare più in Italia che in America di questo periodo, ma una staffetta. Il celebre rapper accoglie l’ex Presidente USA a Detroit, nel Michigan, per un comizio a favore di Kamala Harris. La principale antagonista di Donald Trump alle Presidenziali 2025. Barack Obama canta Eminem a Detroit (ANSA-CityRumors.it)La corsa alla Casa Bianca si conferma molto serrata e non sono mancate le schermaglie tra leader: l’ultima di Trump riguarda la comparsa in un McDonald’s per mostrare che potrebbe, volendo, fare qualsiasi tipo di mestiere. Rispondendo, così, a una provocazione della Harris. Barack Obama con Eminem Obama a Detroit ha alzato il tiro: parlare in favore della Harris non bastava. Cityrumors.it - Barack Obama rapper con Eminem: il duetto impazza sui social | VIDEO Leggi tutta la notizia su Cityrumors.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024)rappa condurante un comizio a Detroit: ilspopola sui. L’ex Presidente USA accenna “Lose Yourself”.al fianco di. Non è un dissing, come si usa fare più in Italia che in America di questo periodo, ma una staffetta. Il celebreaccoglie l’ex Presidente USA a Detroit, nel Michigan, per un comizio a favore di Kamala Harris. La principale antagonista di Donald Trump alle Presidenziali 2025.cantaa Detroit (ANSA-CityRumors.it)La corsa alla Casa Bianca si conferma molto serrata e non sono mancate le schermaglie tra leader: l’ultima di Trump riguarda la comparsa in un McDonald’s per mostrare che potrebbe, volendo, fare qualsiasi tipo di mestiere. Rispondendo, così, a una provocazione della Harris.cona Detroit ha alzato il tiro: parlare in favore della Harris non bastava.

Obama ed Eminem come Schlein e J-Ax : l’ex presidente Usa canta Lose Yourself - Il pubblico in delirio ha applaudito e incoraggiato Obama, ancora molto amato tra i democratici e gli attivisti. Negli Stati Uniti, nella notte tra il 22 e il 23 ottobre, è diventato virale una scena con protagonisti il rapper e l’ex presidente americano. pic. Poi l’accenno al testo di Lose Yourself: «My palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, vomit on my sweater already mom’s spaghetti». (Lettera43.it)

