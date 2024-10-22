Lazy booking #1: quello che la WWE non sa scrivere (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Nasce oggi una nuova rubrica di educazione al wrestling che vuole mettere in luce quelli che sono tutti i problemi di scrittura narrativa della WWE. Perché proprio loro? Perché quando il vento tira a favore, i fan chiudono gli occhi. E si fanno andare bene di tutto. Invece no, invece il fan deve pretendere dagli show che vede la massima qualità possibile. Questa rubrica smonterà anche un falso mito: ovvero che da quando Triple H è al timone, la WWE faccia solo capolavori. Purtroppo non è così. Solo nel 2024 ci sono 30 atleti che sono stati gestiti molto male, a cui si aggiungono regni titolati o inutili o insipidi. Ma andiamo a vedere un primo caso. Ascesa e caduta di Chad Gable Probabilmente la WWE non è mai arrivata a scrivere contemporaneamente così bene e così male un wrestler in questo 2024. Probabilmente non era nei piani che Chad diventasse così over. Zonawrestling.net - Lazy booking #1: quello che la WWE non sa scrivere Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Nasce oggi una nuova rubrica di educazione al wrestling che vuole mettere in luce quelli che sono tutti i problemi di scrittura narrativa della WWE. Perché proprio loro? Perché quando il vento tira a favore, i fan chiudono gli occhi. E si fanno andare bene di tutto. Invece no, invece il fan deve pretendere dagli show che vede la massima qualità possibile. Questa rubrica smonterà anche un falso mito: ovvero che da quando Triple H è al timone, la WWE faccia solo capolavori. Purtroppo non è così. Solo nel 2024 ci sono 30 atleti che sono stati gestiti molto male, a cui si aggiungono regni titolati o inutili o insipidi. Ma andiamo a vedere un primo caso. Ascesa e caduta di Chad Gable Probabilmente la WWE non è mai arrivata acontemporaneamente così bene e così male un wrestler in questo 2024. Probabilmente non era nei piani che Chad diventasse così over.

