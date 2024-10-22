Il poster di Brando, il rifiuto per i social e Berlino come nido d'amore: Luca Marinelli festeggia 40 anni (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) L’acclamato attore romano festeggia i suoi primi 40 anni. Dal poster di Brando appeso nella sua cameretta all’account Instagram mai creato, fino a quando si è trasferito in Germania per amore. Ecco, 10 curiosità sullo «zingaro» del cinema italiano. Vanityfair.it - Il poster di Brando, il rifiuto per i social e Berlino come nido d'amore: Luca Marinelli festeggia 40 anni Leggi tutta la notizia su Vanityfair.it (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) L’acclamato attore romanoi suoi primi 40. Daldiappeso nella sua cameretta all’account Instagram mai creato, fino a quando si è trasferito in Germania per. Ecco, 10 curiosità sullo «zingaro» del cinema italiano.

