Noah: dal Belgio ai festival cinematografici internazionali con "Mag Ik Nog Even" (Di domenica 20 ottobre 2024) Noah, un promettente regista e attore belga, si sta facendo strada nel mondo del cinema grazie al suo cortometraggio Mag Ik Nog Even, noto anche con il titolo internazionale Just a Sophie. Questo film, che ha già conquistato l'attenzione del pubblico e della critica, ha vinto il premio per il miglior film europeo agli European Cinematography Awards di Amsterdam. Ma chi è Noah e qual è la storia dietro questo progetto cinematografico? L'inizio del percorso di Noah nel mondo del cinema Noah si è formato come attore in Belgio e ha recentemente studiato sotto la guida di Adam Davenport, un rinomato coach di recitazione statunitense. Durante questi studi, Noah ha appreso la tecnica di recitazione sviluppata da Ivana Chubbuck, una metodologia che si è rivelata essenziale nel plasmare il suo approccio alla recitazione e alla regia.

