Gqitalia.it - I re del Britpop in 10 band e 10 album indimenticabili
Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher will be 'kept apart' in 'military style operation' on reunion tour with 'separate dressing rooms and transport' amid long running feud - The feuding siblings' fractious relationship came to a head in 2009, after a backstage fight in Paris led to Noel, 57, leaving the iconic Britpop band. (dailymail.co.uk)
Jollification (30th Anniversary Edition) (National Album Day 2024) vinyl - Buy Jollification (30th Anniversary Edition) (National Album Day 2024) at Juno Records. In stock now for same-day shipping. (juno.co.uk)
Liam Gallagher Rejects Oasis Reunion Movie - Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher recently denied the rumors that there will be a documentary about the upcoming Oasis 2025 reunion tour. (britpopnews.com)
Crisi demografica in Europa: l’Italia e le sfide del futuro gaeta.it
Situazione drammatica a Bologna per il maltempo, vigili del fuoco da Piacenza in supporto ilpiacenza.it
Lo Stretto unisce e non divide, Merenda: "Reggio e Messina da sempre sorelle" reggiotoday.it
È morto Adamo Dionisi, attore cult di "Suburra": la sua storia, dal carcere al cinema today.it