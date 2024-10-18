Mister Movie | Dettagli sul fumetto Ultimate Wolverine, data di uscita della première (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) L’universo Ultimate Marvel continua a sorprenderci. Dopo il successo del reboot, i fan si sono chiesti cosa sarebbe accaduto a uno dei personaggi più amati: Wolverine. La risposta è arrivata con l’annuncio di una nuova serie dedicata a una versione inedita del mutante artigliato. Wolverine torna più letale che mai nell’Ultimate Universe: ecco il Soldato d’Inverno Marvel In questo nuovo universo, Wolverine è stato trasformato in un’arma letale, un vero e proprio Soldato d’Inverno. Privato della sua volontà e manipolato da forze oscure, Logan è diventato un assassino spietato al servizio di un nuovo regime, guidato da Magik, Colossus e Omega Red. Il suo aspetto è stato completamente rivisitato: il costume, dominato da un motivo a stella rossa, lo lega indissolubilmente alla sua nuova affiliazione. Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Dettagli sul fumetto Ultimate Wolverine, data di uscita della première Leggi tutta la notizia su Mistermovie.it (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) L’universoMarvel continua a sorprenderci. Dopo il successo del reboot, i fan si sono chiesti cosa sarebbe accaduto a uno dei personaggi più amati:. La risposta è arrivata con l’annuncio di una nuova serie dedicata a una versione inedita del mutante artigliato.torna più letale che mai nell’Universe: ecco il Soldato d’Inverno Marvel In questo nuovo universo,è stato trasformato in un’arma letale, un vero e proprio Soldato d’Inverno. Privatosua volontà e manipolato da forze oscure, Logan è diventato un assassino spietato al servizio di un nuovo regime, guidato da Magik, Colossus e Omega Red. Il suo aspetto è stato completamente rivisitato: il costume, dominato da un motivo a stella rossa, lo lega indissolubilmente alla sua nuova affiliazione.

