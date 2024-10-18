L’ultimo drink: recensione del nuovo film tedesco (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) L’ultimo drink: recensione del nuovo film tedesco Presentato al Munich film Festival il 26 giugno del 2023, L’ultimo drink (titolo originale One for the road) è un interessante rappresentazione del fenomeno dell’alcolismo. Diretto dal tedesco Markus Goller, il film tratta una tematica molto seria e attuale in chiave a tratti comica, o meglio tragicomica. L’ultimo drink è stato finanziato in larga parte da fondi pubblici tedeschi, in particolare dal German film Fund e dal German Federal film Board. Il cast è formato da attori noti prevalentemente nel panorama cinematografico nazionale: l’attore e doppiatore Frederick Lau ( voce in Zootropolis) qui interpreta il protagonista Mark Jung, mentre Nora Tschirner è nel ruolo di Helena, una donna incontrata da Mark che ha il suo stesso problema con l’alcol. Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024)delPresentato al MunichFestival il 26 giugno del 2023,(titolo originale One for the road) è un interessante rappresentazione del fenomeno dell’alcolismo. Diretto dalMarkus Goller, iltratta una tematica molto seria e attuale in chiave a tratti comica, o meglio tragicomica.è stato finanziato in larga parte da fondi pubblici tedeschi, in particolare dal GermanFund e dal German FederalBoard. Il cast è formato da attori noti prevalentemente nel panorama cinematografico nazionale: l’attore e doppiatore Frederick Lau ( voce in Zootropolis) qui interpreta il protagonista Mark Jung, mentre Nora Tschirner è nel ruolo di Helena, una donna incontrata da Mark che ha il suo stesso problema con l’alcol.

