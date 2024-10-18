Cinefilos.it di 18 ott 2024

L’ultimo drink: recensione del nuovo film tedesco (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) L’ultimo drink: recensione del nuovo film tedesco Presentato al Munich film Festival il 26 giugno del 2023, L’ultimo drink (titolo originale One for the road) è un interessante rappresentazione del fenomeno dell’alcolismo. Diretto dal tedesco Markus Goller, il film tratta una tematica molto seria e attuale in chiave a tratti comica, o meglio tragicomica. L’ultimo drink è stato finanziato in larga parte da fondi pubblici tedeschi, in particolare dal German film Fund e dal  German Federal film Board. Il cast è formato da attori noti prevalentemente nel panorama cinematografico nazionale: l’attore e doppiatore Frederick Lau ( voce in Zootropolis) qui interpreta il protagonista Mark Jung, mentre Nora Tschirner è nel ruolo di Helena, una donna incontrata da Mark che ha il suo stesso problema con  l’alcol.
