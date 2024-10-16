L’Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award annuncia i primi 10 finalisti per il 2024 (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) DUBAI, Emirati Arabi Uniti–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Il comitato delL’Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award ha svelato oggi i nomi dei 10 finalisti per il 2024, uno dei quali si aggiudicherà il Grand Title Award di 250.000 USD. I 10 professionisti sono stati selezionati tra ben 78.000 infermieri provenienti da 202 Paesi in tutto il mondo, a seguito di un rigoroso processo di verifica gestito in modo indipendente da Ernst & Young LLP, da una giuria di screening e dal gran giurì. I 10 finalisti per il 2024 sono: Archimedes Motari (Kenya), Johnsy Inni (Papua Nuova Guinea), Laarni Conlu Florencio (Stati Uniti), Lilian Nuwabaine (Uganda), Nelson Bautista (Emirati Arabi Uniti), Nilima Pradeepkumar Rane (India), Maria Victoria Juan (Filippine), Martin Schiavenato (Stati Uniti), Hoi Shu Yin (Singapore) e Sylvia May Hampton (Regno Unito). .com - L’Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award annuncia i primi 10 finalisti per il 2024 Leggi tutta la notizia su .com (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) DUBAI, Emirati Arabi Uniti–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Il comitato delha svelato oggi i nomi dei 10per il, uno dei quali si aggiudicherà il Grand Titledi 250.000 USD. I 10 professionisti sono stati selezionati tra ben 78.000 infermieri provenienti da 202 Paesi in tutto il mondo, a seguito di un rigoroso processo di verifica gestito in modo indipendente da Ernst & Young LLP, da una giuria di screening e dal gran giurì. I 10per ilsono: Archimedes Motari (Kenya), Johnsy Inni (Papua Nuova Guinea), Laarni Conlu Florencio (Stati Uniti), Lilian Nuwabaine (Uganda), Nelson Bautista (Emirati Arabi Uniti), Nilima Pradeepkumar Rane (India), Maria Victoria Juan (Filippine), Martin Schiavenato (Stati Uniti), Hoi Shu Yin (Singapore) e Sylvia May Hampton (Regno Unito).

