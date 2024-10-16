Halloween Night 2024 con Valeria Visconti al Sexy Disco Penelope di Pontedera (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Giovedì 31 ottobre, al Sexy Disco Penelope di Pontedera, torna Halloween Night, il party horror più Sexy della Toscana, che quest’anno vedrà come ospite la pornostar Valeria Visconti.Ecco il programma della Serata:- Dalle ore 21:00, ingresso e cena horror con le 'Sexy streghe'- Dalle Pisatoday.it - Halloween Night 2024 con Valeria Visconti al Sexy Disco Penelope di Pontedera Leggi tutta la notizia su Pisatoday.it (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Giovedì 31 ottobre, aldi, torna, il party horror piùdella Toscana, che quest’anno vedrà come ospite la pornostar.Ecco il programma della Serata:- Dalle ore 21:00, ingresso e cena horror con le 'streghe'- Dalle

