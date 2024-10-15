Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Beetlejuice 2 seppellisce Joker 2 al botteghino nella sua sesta settimana
Box Office: ‘Terrifier 3' is No. 1 Clown as ‘Joker 2' Suffers Record Fall and ‘Apprentice' Gets Fired - The Donald Trump feature 'The Apprentice' is among several Oscar hopefuls opening nationwide to sluggish numbers, including Jason Reitman's 'Saturday Night.' ... (msn.com)
Joker 2 Box Office (North America): Collects 87% Lower Than Its Predeccesor In 2nd Weekend, To Face A Disastrous End? - The Marvels dropped by 78.1% on its second weekend, the lowest ever for a comic book movie, but it has now been surpassed by Joker 2. (koimoi.com)
Beetlejuice 2 Buries Joker 2 at the Box Office in Its Sixth Week - The Beetlejuice sequel cost just $99 million to produce, while Joker 2 cost a reported $190 million — nearly triple the $70 million budget of the first film, which went on to earn over $1 billion at ... (comicbook.com)
