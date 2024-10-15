Genovatoday.it - La Small Factory Young alla Claque per il secondo appuntamento con il Gezmataz Festival
Immigrants were revitalizing tiny Charleroi. Then Donald Trump’s attacks brought white supremacists and conservative influencers. - The day after former President Donald Trump returned to Butler, Pa., for a comeback rally after he survived an assassination attempt there, Marie Occimabia, 68, stood 75 miles away in her Charleroi ... (msn.com)
Samsung India says its workers have ended strike - Oct 15 (Reuters) - Samsung India workers have decided to end their month-long strike, the company said on Tuesday. Samsung said it welcomes the decision of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) to ... (reuters.com)
Google prepares for nuclear to power AI datacentres - As part of its drive towards sustainable energy and to meet ever-increasing power demands, Google is planning to use small nuclear reactors. (computerweekly.com)
Gabriel, chi è il figlio di Mathilde del Belgio dilei.it
L'assessore Pignoli sul G7 in città: "Al lavoro per coordinare le attività di tutte le associazioni di ... ilpescara.it
Tornano le Giornate Magiche nel Regno di Peglilot, con gruppi storici e prove di coraggio per i bambini genovatoday.it
Kulusevski: «Adesso sto capendo quando Ronaldo mi diceva “conoscerai il tuo corpo”» ilnapolista.it