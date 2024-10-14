Modern Meadow nomina David Williamson a nuovo amministratore delegato (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Forte di un ampio background nella scienza dei materiali, nella biotecnologia e negli ambienti di produzione, Williamson è pronto a guidare l'azienda come amministratore delegato a partire dal 14 ottobre Modern Meadow continua a costruire il suo marchio BIO-VERA® e a espandere la produzione NUTLEY, New Jersey, 14 ottobre 2024 /PRNewswire/



Modern Meadow, azienda leader nei materiali sostenibili, ha annunciato che David Williamson, PhD, a partire dal 14 ottobre 2024, passerà dalla carica di presidente e di direttore operativo (COO) a quella di amministratore delegato (CEO). Dal 2015 il Dott. Williamson ha ricoperto diversi ruoli all'interno dell'azienda e ora ne guiderà la prossima fase di crescita. In qualità di amministratore delegato, il Dott. Liberoquotidiano.it - Modern Meadow nomina David Williamson a nuovo amministratore delegato Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Forte di un ampio background nella scienza dei materiali, nella biotecnologia e negli ambienti di produzione,è pronto a guidare l'azienda comea partire dal 14 ottobrecontinua a costruire il suo marchio BIO-VERA® e a espandere la produzione NUTLEY, New Jersey, 14 ottobre 2024 /PRNewswire/, azienda leader nei materiali sostenibili, ha annunciato che, PhD, a partire dal 14 ottobre 2024, passerà dalla carica di presidente e di direttore operativo (COO) a quella di(CEO). Dal 2015 il Dott.ha ricoperto diversi ruoli all'interno dell'azienda e ora ne guiderà la prossima fase di crescita. In qualità di, il Dott.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

England women's national team captain Leah Williamson in images - Captain Williamson ... Though injuries have kept Leah Williamson off the pitch for major matches at both the Champion's League and World Cup, the longtime English soccer star is making a solid ... (sports.yahoo.com)

Modern Meadow Moves to Commercial Scale With Bio-Vera Alt-Leather - This new production capability comes after Modern Meadow focused its operation on biomaterials by selling off its beauty and biomedical divisions earlier this year. French biotech company HTL ... (finance.yahoo.com)

The sound of Simon: Music legend Paul Simon plays private, star-studded show at New York loft - He’s still driving them crazy after all these years. Paul Simon retired from touring in 2018, ending his farewell tour with a concert at Flushing Meadow Park in the New York borough of Queens, where ... (msn.com)