Fu un "regalo di nozze" della celebre band svedese (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) You can dance, you can live, having the time of your life/ See that girl, watch that scene, dig in the Dancing Queen. Nel 1976 gli Abba dedicano a Silvia di Svezia la famosissima Dancing Queen. È un omaggio della più famosa pop band dell'epoca alla nuova regina, la prima sovrana "commoner" della Svezia, che il 19 giugno 1976 nella cattedrale di Stoccolma, sposa re Carlo XVI Gustavo. Il brano viene cantato dal gruppo alla vigilia delle nozze, nel Teatro dell'Opera di Stoccolma: gli Abba sono vestiti con costumi tradizionali del XVIII secolo.

