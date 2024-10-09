Zombieland Halloween festival: a Pescara una serata spaventosa (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Si terrà il 31 ottobre Zombieland Halloween festival, un evento spaventoso, una serata da brivido, negli spazi del Pescara Fiere in via Tirino. Si tratta del più grande evento di Halloween del centro sud Italia. Si inizia alle ore 22 e si avrà accesso a un’area fieristica di 6000mq per ballare Ilpescara.it - Zombieland Halloween festival: a Pescara una serata spaventosa Leggi tutta la notizia su Ilpescara.it (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Si terrà il 31 ottobre, un evento spaventoso, unada brivido, negli spazi delFiere in via Tirino. Si tratta del più grande evento didel centro sud Italia. Si inizia alle ore 22 e si avrà accesso a un’area fieristica di 6000mq per ballare

Altre notizie su. Qui puoi trovare articoli correlati e contenuti simili da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

28 brilliant Halloween decoration ideas that will spook your neighbours - Looking for Halloween home ideas? When it comes to spooky season, there are some amazing ways to dress the front of your house. Here are some of the ... (uk.style.yahoo.com)

The Best Halloween Movies to Watch and Where (2024) - It is officially October and that means it’s time to start watching all the spooky Halloween movies. If you are not sure where to start, I’ve made it easy for you this year. I’ve gathered The Best ... (msn.com)

Indy Scream Park opening after nearly $1M investment to improve park and attractions - A spokesperson for Indy Scream Park said Lockdown and Zombieland: Unchained offer guests 18+ the opportunity to "fully immerse themselves in a heightened experience." Guests can opt-in to being ... (wthr.com)