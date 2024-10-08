Sportface.it di 8 ott 2024

Roma-Wolfsburg oggi in tv: dara, orario e diretta streaming, Women’s Champions League 2024/2025 (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) Ecco tutte le informazioni relative alla data, l’orario, la diretta tv e lo streaming di Roma-Wolfsburg, match valevole per la prima giornata del girone A della UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024/2025. La compagine giallorossa, dopo aver superato il turno di qualificazione contro il Servette, vuole dire la sua anche in questa fase a gruppi per provare ad avanzare il più possibile nella competizione continentale. Roma-Wolfsburg, come seguire il match Dall’altra parte ci sarà la formazione tedesca, che nelle qualificazioni ha spazzato via la Fiorentina con un 7-0 a domicilio e un 5-0 in casa, lanciando un chiaro segnale alle avversarie. La partita andrà in scena alle ore 18:45 di martedì 8 ottobre sul campo del Tre Fontane e sarà trasmessa in diretta tv e streaming su Dazn. Sporface.
LIVE – Roma-Wolfsburg, Women's Champions League 2024/2025 (DIRETTA) - PER AGGIORNARE FAI REFRESH O CLICCA F5 COME SEGUIRE IL MATCH Roma-Wolfsburg ore 18:45

LIVE Roma-Wolfsburg, Champions League calcio femminile in DIRETTA: inizio del girone da brividi - Buongiorno amici di OA Sport e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE testuale Roma-Wolfsburg, Champions League calcio femminile in DIRETTA, la Roma punta alla vittoria al Tre Fontane. Wolfsburg (4-3-3): Frohms; Wilms, Moinge, Hegering, Nuria Rabano; Huth,Lattwein,

Roma-Wolfsburg oggi, Champions League calcio femminile: orario, tv, programma, streaming - 45 Roma vs Wolfsburg allo Stadio Tre Fontane di Roma – Diretta streaming su DAZN. La disputa tra Roma e Wolfsburg, in programma oggi alle ore 18.

