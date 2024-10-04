Il Cavour in India marca la forza della partnership Roma-New Delhi (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) “Sono entusiasta di avere qui il Cavour e l’Alpino due navi che sono una vetrina della nostra eccellenza industriale”, dice Antonio Bartoli, da pochi mesi ambasciatore italiano a New Delhi, commentando l’arrivo a Goa del carrier strike group italiano che sta completando la sua prima, storica missione nell’Indo-Pacifico. La visita Indiana non poteva mancare. Roma e New Delhi stanno vivendo uno dei momenti più prosperi della relazione bilaterale, con l’elevazione a strategic partnership dei rapporti durante la visita (un anno fa) della presidente del Consiglio Giorgia Meloni. È stato un segnale evidente della crescente importanza dell’India per l’Italia, sia in termini geopolitici che economici — e probabilmente viceversa.Leggi tutta la notizia su formiche
