Jade Cargill ai critici:”Ricordate, sono solo tre anni che faccio wrestling!” (Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) Jade Cargill ha già raggiunto grandi traguardi nel mondo del wrestling, ma il suo percorso nell’industria è ancora agli inizi. Vuole ottenere uno status leggendario nella WWE, e la compagnia l’ha affiancata a veterane come Naomi e Bianca Belair per aiutarla a crescere. Cargill ha debuttato ufficialmente sul ring all’inizio del 2021 e ha dominato in AEW. Con un incredibile regno di 508 giorni come campionessa TBS di AEW, ha subito solo due sconfitte, entrambe contro Kris Statlander. Tuttavia, è importante ricordare che è ancora relativamente nuova nel mondo del wrestling professionistico. In una recente intervista a “HOT 97”, Jade Cargill ha parlato della sua rapida ascesa nel wrestling, sottolineando come il suo successo commerciale abbia portato alcuni a trascurare il fatto che è solo da pochi anni nel settore.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
