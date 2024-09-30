Jade Cargill ai critici | Ricordate sono solo tre anni che faccio wrestling!

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024)ha già raggiunto grandi traguardi nel mondo del, ma il suo percorso nell’industria è ancora agli inizi. Vuole ottenere uno status leggendario nella WWE, e la compagnia l’ha affiancata a veterane come Naomi e Bianca Belair per aiutarla a crescere.ha debuttato ufficialmente sul ring all’inizio del 2021 e ha dominato in AEW. Con un incredibile regno di 508 giorni come campionessa TBS di AEW, ha subitodue sconfitte, entrambe contro Kris Statlander. Tuttavia, è importante ricordare che è ancora relativamente nuova nel mondo delprofessionistico. In una recente intervista a “HOT 97”,ha parlato della sua rapida ascesa nel, sottolineando come il suo successo commerciale abbia portato alcuni a trascurare il fatto che èda pochinel settore.