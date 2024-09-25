Dream Productions | ecco il primo divertente teaser italiano della miniserie spin off di Inside Out

Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworld

(Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) La Pixar e Disney+ svelano l’uscita di due nuovelegate al mondo diOut.debutterà nel mondo dello streaming l’11 Dicembre 2024 e Win or Lose farà la sua comparsa sul piccolo schermo il 19 Febbraio 2025. Lo show sarà focalizzato sulla casa di produzione dei sogni di Riley, rappresentata come un vero e proprio set cinematografico. La serie, sviluppata in 4 episodi, prende l’idea da un frammento delfilm, in cui si vedono le emozioniprotagonista in uno spazio scenografico con tanto di attori, registi e budget da rispettare. Le prime immagini rivelano un’ambientazione spettacolare e nuovi personaggi in arrivo e fanno presagire che tutto sarà molto incentrato sul mondo onirico.