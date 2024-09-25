Dream Productions: ecco il primo divertente teaser italiano della miniserie spin off di Inside Out (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) La Pixar e Disney+ svelano l’uscita di due nuove miniserie legate al mondo di Inside Out. Dream Productions debutterà nel mondo dello streaming l’11 Dicembre 2024 e Win or Lose farà la sua comparsa sul piccolo schermo il 19 Febbraio 2025. Lo show sarà focalizzato sulla casa di produzione dei sogni di Riley, rappresentata come un vero e proprio set cinematografico. La serie, sviluppata in 4 episodi, prende l’idea da un frammento del primo film, in cui si vedono le emozioni della protagonista in uno spazio scenografico con tanto di attori, registi e budget da rispettare. Le prime immagini rivelano un’ambientazione spettacolare e nuovi personaggi in arrivo e fanno presagire che tutto sarà molto incentrato sul mondo onirico.Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworldNotizie su altre fonti
- What we know about Inside Out spin-off Dream Productions - Like both Inside Out movies, dream productions will be set inside Riley's mind. The key difference is that it will be framed as a mockumentary, and will focus on the "inner workings of the studio ... uk.news.yahoo
- As Inside Out spin-off Dream Productions gets its first teaser, Pixar's first ever original TV series catches a delay - Inside Out spin-off dream productions finally has a release date, but it's also booted Pixar's first original TV series to next year. vg247
- Delve deeper into Riley’s mind with the trailer for Inside Out spin-off series Dream Productions - Disney Pixar has released the trailer for dream productions, their Inside Out spin-off series for Disney+ that takes place in the part of Riley’s mind where her dreams are made. The four-part ... flickeringmyth
Video Dream ProductionsVideo Dream Productions