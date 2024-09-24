Roma-Everton cosa dicono le regole Uefa sulle multiproprietà | in estate l’ok a City-Girona e United-Nizza

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Il Friedkin Group come ilFootball Group (Manchester, Palermo). Ma anche come Ineos (e una quota del Manchester), Red Bird (Milan e Tolosa), BlueCo (Chelsea e Strasburgo). Nell’impero della famiglia texana, oltre ae Cannes, è tutto pronto per l’ingresso dell’, club di Premier League, al momento penultimo in classifica nel campionato inglese. Malein materia di? Ladedica l’articolo 5 del regolamento della Champions League alla materia. Ma è ancora più interessante la giurisprudenza più recente sul tema, dopo l’apertura di un procedimento su due casi di: quello legato alFootball Group (Manchesterin Champions) e ad INEOS (Manchesterin Europa League).