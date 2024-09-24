Roma-Everton, cosa dicono le regole Uefa sulle multiproprietà: in estate l’ok a City-Girona e United-Nizza (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Il Friedkin Group come il City Football Group (Manchester City, Girona, Palermo). Ma anche come Ineos (Nizza e una quota del Manchester United), Red Bird (Milan e Tolosa), BlueCo (Chelsea e Strasburgo). Nell’impero della famiglia texana, oltre a Roma e Cannes, è tutto pronto per l’ingresso dell’Everton, club di Premier League, al momento penultimo in classifica nel campionato inglese. Ma cosa dicono le regole Uefa in materia di multiproprietà? La Uefa dedica l’articolo 5 del regolamento della Champions League alla materia. Ma è ancora più interessante la giurisprudenza più recente sul tema, dopo l’apertura di un procedimento su due casi di multiproprietà: quello legato al City Football Group (Manchester City e Girona in Champions) e ad INEOS (Manchester United e Nizza in Europa League).Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
- Sweden blames Iran for cyber-attack after Quran-burnings - Although Sweden's government condemned the Quran-burnings and police tried to ban them, they were allowed by the courts under freedom of expression laws. The incidents led to outrage in several Muslim ... bbc
- Community come together to create wildflower meadow on grassland - THE community came together to transform grassland into a wildflower meadow as part of plans to create a pollinator corridor along the coast. msn
- Cash boost for community centre to get residents online - A local community centre in Pill has been given a cash boost to help local residents get online. Housing association Alliance Homes has awarded £3,500 to the Pill Community Foundation’s Resource ... somersetlive.co.uk
Video Roma EvertonVideo Roma Everton