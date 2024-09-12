Spider-Man | Beyond the Spider-Verse Chris Miller nega i tagli e il posticipo del film

Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworld

(Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) I fan non vedono l’ora che esca il nuovo capitolo dell’universo animato diman,The, e sui social si erano subito allarmati quando un insider aveva messo in giro la voce di possibili ritardi fino al 2027, ma il produttoreha prontamente smentito sui suoi canali social. The InSneider aveva accusato la produzione del terzodellodi avere dei ritardi causati da grandiall’interno dele che questo probabilmente avrebbe causato uno slittamento di data.