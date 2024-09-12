Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Chris Miller nega i tagli e il posticipo del film (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) I fan non vedono l’ora che esca il nuovo capitolo dell’universo animato di Spiderman, Beyond The Spider-Verse, e sui social si erano subito allarmati quando un insider aveva messo in giro la voce di possibili ritardi fino al 2027, ma il produttore Chris Miller ha prontamente smentito sui suoi canali social. The InSneider aveva accusato la produzione del terzo film dello Spider-Verse di avere dei ritardi causati da grandi tagli all’interno del film e che questo probabilmente avrebbe causato uno slittamento di data.Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworldNotizie su altre fonti
- Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse: rimandato al 2027 il film di animazione? - Le tempistiche per lo Spider-Man 4 con Tom Holland, in arrivo nel 2026, si sarebbero aggiunte ai problemi produttivi legati al terzo capitolo delle avventure animate di Miles Morales, Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse: sarebbe slittato considerevolmente, stando al giornalista esperto di scoop Jeff Snyder. comingsoon
- Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, l'uscita slitterà al 2027 per "ragioni creative"? - I fan dell'universo animato di Spider-Man dovranno attendere a lungo prima di vedere la conclusione, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse slitterà probabilmente al 2027. A diffondere il rumor è World of Reel. Giungono voci che l'uscita del terzo e ultimo capitolo, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, sia slittata per ragioni creative. Per godere della visione del capitolo finale della trilogia animata su Spider-Man, i fan dovranno probabilmente attendere il 2027. movieplayer
- Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse: si dice che il film subirà un altro grave ritardo - Il rapporto afferma anche che la Sony Pictures ha eliminato la maggior parte del lavoro esistente su Beyond the Spider-Verse a causa di una revisione creativa, ma che gli animatori sono “sollevati” di avere più tempo per lavorare sul sequel. Come i produttori Phil Lord e Chris Miller hanno recentemente dichiarato a ComicBook. Questo avviene dopo che Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse del 2023 è stato oggetto di polemiche per le accuse di scarse condizioni di lavoro, che hanno in parte portato al ritardo di Beyond rispetto alla data di uscita inizialmente prevista per marzo 2024. nerdpool
- Final Venom 3 trailer introduces one of the most powerful villains in Marvel history and debunks lingering MCU theories - The final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance has arrived – and one of the most powerful villains in Marvel Comics has officially introduced to the big screen. gamesradar
- Messi’s heart still beats for Barcelona: Viral image ignites fan frenzy - Messi, widely regarded as Barcelona’s greatest player and arguably the best to ever grace the sport, has maintained his love for the club even after his departure. Did Shawn Mendes Just Reference ... tribune.pk
- Spider-Verse producer calmly denies claim about final film that worried fans - Reports from Vulture suggested that production had halted due to conflicts with finishing Spider-Man: Across the spider-verse. Work on the film was further delayed by the 2023 Hollywood strikes, which ... independent.co.uk
Video Spider ManVideo Spider Man