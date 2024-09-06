Child Star: Demi Lovato debutta alla regia, ecco il trailer del suo documentario (Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) Hulu ha pubblicato online il trailer del documentario Child Star, che segna l'esordio alla regia di Demi Lovato. Il 17 settembre debutterà su Hulu il documentario Child Star, l'esordio alla regia di Demi Lovato in cui si affrontano i problemi legati a diventare una celebrità quando si è ancora dei bambini. Online è stato ora pubblicato il trailer che regala le prime anticipazioni riguardanti le testimonianze e le storie raccontate con grande onestà. Un progetto molto personale Demi Lovato aveva debuttato come attrice quando aveva solo 6 anni in occasione dello show Barney & Friends e, in occasione del documentario Child Star, ha avuto modo di riflettere sulla sua esperienza. Tra le celebrità coinvolte e che sono stateLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
