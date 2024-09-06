Child Star | Demi Lovato debutta alla regia ecco il trailer del suo documentario

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) Hulu ha pubblicato online ildel, che segna l'esordiodi. Il 17 settembre debutterà su Hulu il, l'esordiodiin cui si affrontano i problemi legati a diventare una celebrità quando si è ancora dei bambini. Online è stato ora pubblicato ilche regala le prime anticipazioni riguardanti le testimonianze e le storie raccontate con grande onestà. Un progetto molto personaleavevato come attrice quando aveva solo 6 anni in occasione dello show Barney & Friends e, in occasione del, ha avuto modo di riflettere sulla sua esperienza. Tra le celebrità coinvolte e che sono state