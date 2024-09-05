NBA | Klay Thompson pronto per Dallas: “Possiamo vincere il titolo” (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Non sarà forse la squadra più forte, almeno sulla carta, di tutto il campionato della NBA, ma i Dallas Maverick hanno certamente rafforzato (ulteriormente) gli argini in vista della stagione che verrà. Uno degli ultimi acquisti della franchigia statunitense è stato Klay Thompson, cestista che a trentaquattro anni suonati non vuole compiere il suo canto del cigno. Anzi. Durante una delle sue ultime interviste, il californiano ha parlato apertamente del titolo nazionale. Klay Thompson pronto per la sua nuova, grande, avventura con i Dallas Maverick: “pronto anche ai fischi dei miei ex tifosi” “Posso non essere più il giocatore più veloce in campo, o quello che salta più in alto, ma se mi ritrovo libero so ancora segnare. Ho guardato i Mavs alle ultime finali – dice Klay Thompson – e penso di poter essere il loro tassello mancante.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
