NBA | Klay Thompson pronto per Dallas | Possiamo vincere il titolo

Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

(Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Non sarà forse la squadra più forte, almeno sulla carta, di tutto il campionato della NBA, ma iMaverick hanno certamente rafforzato (ulteriormente) gli argini in vista della stagione che verrà. Uno degli ultimi acquisti della franchigia statunitense è stato, cestista che a trentaquattro anni suonati non vuole compiere il suo canto del cigno. Anzi. Durante una delle sue ultime interviste, il californiano ha parlato apertamente delnazionale.per la sua nuova, grande, avventura con iMaverick: “anche ai fischi dei miei ex tifosi” “Posso non essere più il giocatore più veloce in campo, o quello che salta più in alto, ma se mi ritrovo libero so ancora segnare. Ho guardato i Mavs alle ultime finali – dice– e penso di poter essere il loro tassello mancante.